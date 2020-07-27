|
CRONIN, Edward Joseph Age 87, of Wolfeboro, NH and Naples, FL, passed away July 25, at his home with his family at his side. Edward is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen (McDonnell) Cronin; two sons, Michael and his wife, Sheila, of Alton and Mark of West Roxbury and his partner, Alice Peterson. He is also father to Kathleen Keene (deceased) and her husband, Robert. Edward was blessed with eight grandchildren, John Cronin, Daniel Cronin and his wife, Kathryn, and Dylan, Nicala, Douglas, Martin, Maeve and Derek Keene. A Memorial Mass will be at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Rd., Alton, NH, on August 7 at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Wolfeboro. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com Baker-Gagne Funeral Home [email protected] 603-569-1339
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020