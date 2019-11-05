|
|
DALY, Edward Joseph Age 84, died October 21, 2019 at home with his family at his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Elizabeth, his five children and their spouses, Kathleen and Gregory Weiss of White Rock, New Mexico, Michael and Jennifer Daly of Milton, Massachusetts, Sheila and Clyde Walsh of Brookline, New Hampshire, Joan and Tom Stone of Naperville, Illinois, and Stephen and Maureen Daly of North Andover, Massachusetts. He also leaves 15 grandchildren: Jaydon, Isabel, Brandon, Ben, Adelaide, Kenitra, Edward, Connor, Kateri, Luke, Cullen, Delia, Megan, Justin, and Erin who were all the light of his life. Ed was predeceased by his brother, Frances, and sister, Joan. Ed was born and raised in Somerville, attended Christopher Columbus High School, and earned a BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University. Upon graduation, he received a direct commission as an officer in the US Air Force and was assigned to the 102 Fighter Interceptor Wing of the National Guard. In 1959, Ed married his sweetheart, Elizabeth Ballas, from Allston, Massachusetts. Ed spent his career in the defense business while raising a family. He was a missile guidance design engineer on a variety of ballistic and tactical US Air Force, Army, and Navy missiles including the Minuteman, Patriot, and Sparrow. He was the Laboratory Manager at Raytheon for the flight testing program at White Sands Missile Range, which ultimately released the Patriot Missile. In 1987, Ed led the Raytheon Saudi Arabian Triad Project in Saudi Arabia that involved the deployment of a US Air Defense System to protect their borders and capital city. During the Gulf War, Ed was Raytheon's Senior Representative in-country. Following the Gulf War, he played a key role after the Royal Saudi Air Defense Force purchased the Patriot System. Ed and his wife raised their family in Sudbury, Massachusetts, before moving to Saudi Arabia for 10 years. Both avid scuba divers and underwater photographers, they collected numerous videos and photos along the Red Sea Coast from Jordan to Yemen. Ed and his wife dove in Australia, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In the later years, Ed and Elizabeth spent winters in Boqueron, Puerto Rico where Ed became proficient in Spanish and developed deep friendships. Ed was active on committees in Orleans, a town he cared deeply about, such as the Orleans Town Hall Comte., the Orleans Citizen's Forum, the Wastewater Citizen's Peer Review Cmte., the Orleans Water Quality Advisory Panel, and the Men's Club at St. Joan of Arc Church. He was elected Orleans Citizen of the year Award in 2016. In the truest sense, Ed was an outdoorsman. He swam endless laps daily and had a nightly appreciation for the sunset over Town Cove. His favorite summertime activities were growing vegetables and dahlias, embarking on various projects in his red truck, biking, gathering oysters, and tuna fishing with his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, oftentimes dispensing advice about their studies, interests, or careers. The family extends special thanks to all who cared for Ed and touched his life. A Service and Eucharist will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 61 Canal Rd., Orleans, MA 02653 at 10 am on Friday, November 8. All are welcome.
View the online memorial for Edward Joseph DALY
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019