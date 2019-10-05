|
HOLLAND, Edward Joseph Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2019. Born July 5, 1949, the son of the late William Edward and Margaret Patricia (Murray). Beloved husband of Rebecca (Brassard). Devoted father of Amy Holland and her husband Christopher Murray of Acton; Sarah Mackie and her husband Brian of Chelmsford; and Mary Margaret Holland of Nashua. Loving grandfather of Finn, Amelia, Nora and Jude. Brother of James Holland, Mary Margaret Holland, Kathryn Holland, Joseph Holland and the late William "Bo" Holland, Robert Holland and Patricia Tonra. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ed cherished every personal encounter, and will be remembered for his welcoming smile, quick wit and boundless intelligence. A devoted public servant in the Boston Public Schools, Ed fought for equality in education his whole career. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to the City of Boston Scholarship Fund at https://www.boston.gov/education/city-boston-scholarship-fund#fund-partners For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019