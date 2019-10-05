Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD JOSEPH HOLLAND


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD JOSEPH HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND, Edward Joseph Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2019. Born July 5, 1949, the son of the late William Edward and Margaret Patricia (Murray). Beloved husband of Rebecca (Brassard). Devoted father of Amy Holland and her husband Christopher Murray of Acton; Sarah Mackie and her husband Brian of Chelmsford; and Mary Margaret Holland of Nashua. Loving grandfather of Finn, Amelia, Nora and Jude. Brother of James Holland, Mary Margaret Holland, Kathryn Holland, Joseph Holland and the late William "Bo" Holland, Robert Holland and Patricia Tonra. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ed cherished every personal encounter, and will be remembered for his welcoming smile, quick wit and boundless intelligence. A devoted public servant in the Boston Public Schools, Ed fought for equality in education his whole career. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment Mount Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to the City of Boston Scholarship Fund at https://www.boston.gov/education/city-boston-scholarship-fund#fund-partners For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now