LANGLEY, Edward Joseph Of Somerville, suddenly passed at the age of 48 on June 25, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Ed was the beloved son of Barbara A. (Danehy) and Edward J. Langley of Acton. Caring brother of Colleen Thompson and her husband Jeff of MN, and Brian Langley and his wife Erin of VA. Devoted grandson of Marjorie and Edward Joseph Langley of Winthrop, and the late Mary (Gilgun) and Charles Danehy. Proud uncle to Brenden, Payton, Cooper, Kennedy, Matthew, Nora, and Chase. Loving boyfriend to Jen Cardoza of Somerville. Ed is also survived by many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was educated at Acton Boxboro Regional High School and UMass Amherst. He was a Senior Project Manager at Monster. Ed loved life, music, family, Lexi, and his countless close friends whom he treasured greatly. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Saturday, from 12pm-3pm, Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Prayer Service will be held at 2pm. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Mockingbird Foundation or Happy Tails Pet Rescue. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019