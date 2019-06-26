Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD LANGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD JOSEPH LANGLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD JOSEPH LANGLEY Obituary
LANGLEY, Edward Joseph Of Somerville, suddenly passed at the age of 48 on June 25, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Ed was the beloved son of Barbara A. (Danehy) and Edward J. Langley of Acton. Caring brother of Colleen Thompson and her husband Jeff of MN, and Brian Langley and his wife Erin of VA. Devoted grandson of Marjorie and Edward Joseph Langley of Winthrop, and the late Mary (Gilgun) and Charles Danehy. Proud uncle to Brenden, Payton, Cooper, Kennedy, Matthew, Nora, and Chase. Loving boyfriend to Jen Cardoza of Somerville. Ed is also survived by many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was educated at Acton Boxboro Regional High School and UMass Amherst. He was a Senior Project Manager at Monster. Ed loved life, music, family, Lexi, and his countless close friends whom he treasured greatly. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Saturday, from 12pm-3pm, Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Prayer Service will be held at 2pm. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's memory to the Mockingbird Foundation or Happy Tails Pet Rescue. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now