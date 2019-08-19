|
TWOMEY, Edward Joseph "Joey" Of Brockton, formerly of Norwood, passed away on Aug. 16, age 76. Devoted husband of MaryAnn (Jessick) for 50 years. Loving brother of Roberta and Timothy. Predeceased by his parents, Jeremiah and Taimi (Routsala), and siblings, Henry, Arthur, Donald, Marie, John. Visiting Hours at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD, on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Catherine Siena, 549 Washington St., Norwood, at 9 am on Saturday, Aug. 24. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice. For obituary and details, www.GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019