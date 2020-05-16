|
MAROOTIAN, Edward K. Of Arlington, passed away May 8, 2020, he was 79 years old. Edward was born in Boston, Massachusetts - the city claimed his heart from his earliest days. Edward was fond of automobiles (mainly from the '60s and '70s), the New York Yankees (as Ed would say, "if it was good enough for Babe Ruth..."), woodworking, a good cigar, and the simpler things in life. He was happiest at family gatherings and was very fond of spending time with friends and family at countless cookouts over the decades. Edward proudly served in both the Army and Air Force National Guard. Edward was the loving husband of Zella Marootian for 54 years. He leaves behind his children, George Zaven, Ara Berj, and Edward and his wife Beth Ann. He also leaves his devoted grandson, Alex. Edward is fondly remembered by his brother-in-law, Agop Z. Cherchian, his wife Yevpime and their children Zella Cherchian, her husband Bryan, Zaven Cherchian and his wife Carine, and their families (Zareh, Lara, Agop, Christine). Edward cherished the time he spent with his extended family; including the Marootian, Shahbazian, Benoit, Ghazarian, Kolligian, and Salibian families, in addition to many other close friends and relatives.Unfortunately, all Services will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to either Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, or St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School, 47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472. The family will be planning a Memorial Service in the future. For online guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020