KEATING, Edward Died on May 16, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Elaine Travers; three daughters: Mary Dotson and husband Richard Dotson of Oakton, VA; Christine Coakley and husband John Coakley, and Kathleen Keating-Thomas and husband Jay Thomas, all of Duxbury; four grandchildren: John, Kevin, and Katherine Coakley, and Reilly Keating; brothers Dwight Keating and wife Margaret of Pittsburgh, PA and Kevin Keating of Plymouth, MA; former wife, Jeannette Asbed; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends and family are invited to a gathering at Holy Family Church in Duxbury at 10AM on Saturday, May 25th followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to the Friends of the Duxbury Council on Aging, 10 Mayflower Street, Duxbury, MA 02332. Shepherd Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
