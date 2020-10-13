EDWARD KRIPPENDORF

KRIPPENDORF, Edward Age 83, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on Sunday, October 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was the son of William and Beatrice Krippendorf of Swampscott. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia (Sullivan) and their three children: Patricia Krippendorf and Susan Sheehan of Swampscott and Edward, Jr. and his wife Margaret of Braintree. He is also survived by his sister, Sr. Angela (Clare), OSU of Lewiston, ME. He was the proud "Grampie" to his seven grandchildren: Patrick (19), Brendan (18), Brigid (16), and Timothy (14) Sheehan of Swampscott and Maggie (12), Eddie (12), and Sean (9) Krippendorf of Braintree. He was predeceased by his sister Lois Day and his brother Paul of Kennebunk, ME. Ed grew up and remained in Swampscott his entire life. He loved Swampscott and remained friends with many people from his childhood. His town was important to him and he remained active in his community. He was active in town politics proudly serving as among the longest running town meeting members for the past 45 years as well as on many committees such as the town's Computer Study Committee. He was active with the Boy Scouts and St. John's Church. He graduated from Newman Preparatory High School in Boston in 1956 and went on to attend Northeastern University. Ed was a truly proud to have served his country as a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved to share stories from his time in the Air Force and his assignments both in the United States and Japan. Ed loved working with computers. His long career began in the early years of computers where he installed and ran the first generations of computer systems. Perhaps his most fulfilling job was working at the U.S. Army Soldier Systems in Natick for 17 years at TACOM and then for the Department of Defense until his retirement. Ed is the Past President of the New England Systems User Group. If Ed wasn't in Swampscott, you could find him enjoying his Dunkin Donuts coffee and a good book at Mayflower Beach on Cape Cod. Ed loved everything about Cape Cod. He delighted in stopping at his favorite special restaurants to enjoy his favorite treats and chatting with the employees who came to love him and wait for his visits. On Wednesday nights, you could find Ed at the A & W having a hot dog, and cold root beer while admiring antique and classic cars with his wife and grandkids at the weekly antique car show. He loved talking about the cars' features and the engines and everyone knew to be on the lookout for old cars he may appreciate. Ed loved to travel with his family and took many memorable trips all over the US, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ed was an honest, hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him dearly. Reposing at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn Street, Peabody on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church, 140 Lynn Street, Peabody at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Friday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial in the Swampscott Cemetery, Swampscott. All attendees are required to wear mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. For directions, online guestbook or to leave a sympathy message for the family visit www.ccbfuneral.com
