KYETT, Edward "Teddy" Of Milton, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Gayle (DeMarco) Kyett. Devoted father of Laura Bortnick & her husband Alan and Jennifer Kyett. Loving brother of Elaine Stogsdill. Cherished grandfather of Erica Bortnick and Daena Bortnick. Funeral services will be held at The Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Friday, August 9th at 2:00 PM, followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. Memorial observance will be held at his late residence following interment until 7PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019