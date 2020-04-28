|
|
DREA, Edward L. Age 82 of Whitman and Mashpee, passed peacefully on April 9, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Somerville, Ed was the son of the late Charles J., Sr. and Marguerite R. (Heise) Drea. He graduated from St. Joseph School, Somerville, St. John's High School, Cambridge and attended Bentley College and served in the Massachusetts National Guard Reserves. Ed's professional career was spent as an accountant and systems security specialist for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Office of the State Comptroller, retiring in 1999. Additionally, he branched out into residential home development with his wife, Rose, designing and building many homes on the South Shore and Cape Cod.
Ed and Rose provided a wonderful home for their children, handing on their Catholic faith through weekly church attendance and formal Catholic education through university. Family was central in Ed's life with gatherings, time on Cape Cod, and family vacations bringing him much happiness.
Ed was the beloved husband of Rose Marie (Donovan) Drea; devoted father of Rev. Michael E. Drea of West Roxbury; Kristine R. Drea of Whitman; Kevin M. Drea and his wife, Susan of Pembroke; and Kathleen K. (Drea) Sarnacchiaro and her husband, Anthony of Quincy. Ed was the proud "Pa" of Timothy E. and Brendan L. Drea of Pembroke and Anthony E. Sarnacchiaro of Quincy. Ed is also survived by his brother, Charles J. Drea, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Norwell and his brother-in-law, James J. Donovan and his wife Irene of Dorchester. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Because of the present challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, immediate Services, under the care of the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home of HINGHAM, were private with interment at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. A Memorial Mass at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, Scituate will be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to: Father Flanagan's Boys Town or .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020