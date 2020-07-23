|
DUFFY, Edward L. Age 77, longtime Milton resident, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born and raised in Milton, Ed was a graduate of Boston College, class of '66. Following graduation, Ed spent two years in the Peace Corps teaching in Ghana. Ed was a Senior Engineering Aide for the Town of Milton for 33 years. He was on the Milton Town Planning Board and Town Meeting member. Love of his Irish heritage took Ed many times to Ireland where he visited family. He served as President of both the Eire's Society of Boston and the Milton Historical Society and he was the founder of the Blue Bell Tavern Society. He kept himself active playing basketball, biking and fishing. Beloved son of the late Charles and Margaret (O'Leary) Duffy. Loving brother of Charles Duffy and his wife, Ivy, of Rhode Island, and the late Arthur Duffy. Cherished uncle of Ariane Swearingen and her husband, Harold, of Canton, and Tara Duffy of Galway, Ireland. Grand uncle of Riley, Margot and Charlie Star. Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday, July 27, 4-7 PM. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be private. Interment Milton Cemetery. Forfurther information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020