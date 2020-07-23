Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DUFFY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD L. DUFFY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD L. DUFFY Obituary
DUFFY, Edward L. Age 77, longtime Milton resident, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born and raised in Milton, Ed was a graduate of Boston College, class of '66. Following graduation, Ed spent two years in the Peace Corps teaching in Ghana. Ed was a Senior Engineering Aide for the Town of Milton for 33 years. He was on the Milton Town Planning Board and Town Meeting member. Love of his Irish heritage took Ed many times to Ireland where he visited family. He served as President of both the Eire's Society of Boston and the Milton Historical Society and he was the founder of the Blue Bell Tavern Society. He kept himself active playing basketball, biking and fishing. Beloved son of the late Charles and Margaret (O'Leary) Duffy. Loving brother of Charles Duffy and his wife, Ivy, of Rhode Island, and the late Arthur Duffy. Cherished uncle of Ariane Swearingen and her husband, Harold, of Canton, and Tara Duffy of Galway, Ireland. Grand uncle of Riley, Margot and Charlie Star. Visitation at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Monday, July 27, 4-7 PM. Due to current pandemic protocols for large gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be private. Interment Milton Cemetery. Forfurther information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -