DR. EDWARD L. HOGAN

DR. EDWARD L. HOGAN Obituary
HOGAN, Dr. Edward L. In Charleston, SC, Dr. Edward L. Hogan passed at the age of 87 from complications related to cancer. He was a nationally known chairman of the neurology department at the Medical University of SC.(MUSC), for over four decades. He was born in Arlington, MA on July 26, 1932, the eldest son of Patrick Francis Hogan and Margaret Mary McSweeney. As chairman of the neurology department, he established a world-renowned laboratory investigating basic neurochemical and clinical aspects of neurological diseases. He published over 500 papers, chapters and abstracts on the subject. He also was a mentor and role model for dozens of neurologists and basic research scientists. He also served as a captain in the Army's Medical Corps. Devoted husband of Gail (Manning Hogan) of nearly 60 years, father of Patrick F. Hogan, Maryellen Gibson (Reggie), Maura Hogan (Scott Watson), Timothy Hogan and Michael Hogan (Heather), all of the Charleston, SC area; grandfather of five; siblings, Anne Deveau (Ruben) of Hyannisport, MA, Margaret Mullen (John) of Westford, MA and Leo Hogan (Barbara) of Brewster, MA and Bradenton, FL. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Paul Hogan who passed from Muscular Dystrophy. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation. For a full obituary, go to www.jamesamcalister.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
