JULIAN, Edward L. Of Brockton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Boston to the late Walter and Mary (Mitchell) Julian. Edward proudly served his country, in the United States Army, in a MASH Unit during the Korean War. For over 43 years, he worked at the First National Bank of Boston. Edward was an active member and Deacon at the Community Church of Neponset, even extending his home for Sunday School Class. Edward was in church leadership and was known to preach a few sermons when called upon. In later years, he attended the Brookville Baptist Church in Holbrook. Edward liked reading the newspaper, books on history and religion. He especially loved to read poetry. Edward enjoyed watching old movies and listening to music. His favorite holiday was Christmas, he looked forward to cooking his lavish holiday spread he was so well known for. Edward had a great sense of humor and always had a few jokes to tell. He cherished the time he spent with his family and enjoyed the company of his dogs. Devoted husband of the late Lauretta M. (Mackay) Julian and Maryann (Winters) Julian. Loving father of Barbara E. Stickney and her husband Bradley, Thomas E. Julian and his wife Brenda, Linda A. Mullally and her husband Mark, Diane M. Beswick and her husband Thomas, Robert G. Julian and his wife Samantha, Edward A. Julian and the late Tara A. Julian-Solomatin. Father-in-law of Serge Solomatin. Devoted brother of Louise Mackay and the late Rose Bell, MaryEllen "Nellie" Prisinzano, Elizabeth Julian and Walter Julian. Edward is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edward's name to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., HOLBROOK, MA 02343. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe from May 9 to May 10, 2020