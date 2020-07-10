|
LAVINE, Edward L. Lavine, Edward L. of Wellesley, MA, passed away July 9, 2020. Beloved husband for more than 66 years of Susan (Proger) Lavine. Devoted father of Karen Lavine and her husband Donald Kilpatrick, and Nancy Ostroff and her husband Eric. Cherished grandfather of Daniel and Sarah Kilpatrick, Eleanor Kilpatrick and Michael Brown, Jessica Ostroff, and Andrew Ostroff. Proud great grandfather of Aaron and Leah Kilpatrick, and Tali Brown. Graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, he practiced law for many years at Goulston & Storrs. Due to current restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Marshall M. Kaplan Fund at Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington Street, Boston Ma 02111 or to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020