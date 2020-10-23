O'HARA, Edward L. Retired MA State Police & Suffolk Superior Court Officer Of Revere, on October 23rd at 85 years. Devoted son of the late Edward T. O'Hara & Mary V. (Calo) O'Hara. Loving father of Lynne A. Caramello & husband Ret. Revere Fire Lt. James V. Caramello of Revere, Erin M. DeNofrio & husband Michael of North Reading, Lauren A. O'Hara of Revere, Revere Police Capt. Amy P. O'Hara – Shea & husband Frank of Middleton, Kelly O'Hara of Andover, Molly A. Pino & husband Martin "Marty" & Kori M. LaSala & husband John, all of Revere. Cherished grandfather of Alexandra, Casey, Mia, Caitlyn, Adam, Frankie, Maggie Jo, Mille Jane, Marty & Kalista Louise. Dear brother of Mark O'Hara & wife Marcelle of Peabody and the late Brian O'Hara, Maureen Butler, Kevin O'Hara & Marcella D'Eon. Also lovingly survived by his companion, Annette Bornstein of Revere & many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 27th in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) REVERE at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all mandates, guidelines & regulations from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, CDC, Archdiocese of Boston & the City of Revere will be in full effect. Face masks must be worn at all times & social distancing must be maintained at the church & cemetery. All attendees are required to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing and temperatures will be checked prior to entering the church. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Ed worked as a State Trooper with the Massachusetts State Police and later as a Suffolk Superior Court Officer. He was elected to the Revere School Committee from 1961-1963 and served as a Revere City Councilor in the 1970s & was Past Council President. Late US Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit.vertuccioandsmith.com
