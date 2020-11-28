TORO, Edward L. Of Dorchester, passed away on November 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret R. (Ross) Toro. Loving father of Gregory Toro, and David Toro and his wife Melba. Proud grandfather of Matthew Edward Toro. Also survived by a caring extended family. Due to the ongoing health crisis, Funeral Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward may be made to the World Food Program or to a charity of your choice
