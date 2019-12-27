Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
TRAYWICK, Edward L. "Butch" Age 73, of Westford, MA, passed December 24. He was married to the late Mrs. Gail L. Traywick. The son of the late Russell and Marie Traywick, and the brother of the late Marie Juedes (Gary). He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Nourse of Raymond, NH, and Jessica Arsenault (Joseph) of Westford; his niece, Kathy Bruno (Mark), two brothers, Russ Traywick (Cathy), Bernie Traywick (Diane), four sisters, Chris Traywick, Diana Walgreen (Jeff), Judy Jalbert (Erwin), and Cindy Fryns (Paul), seven grandchildren, Edward and Shaun Nourse, Christy and Holly Traywick and Tyler, Grace and Nathan Arsenault; Kim Calandrella as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: will be Monday, Dec. 30, from 4 P.M to 8 P.M. at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral will be Tuesday, Dec. 31 starting from the funeral home at 8 A.M. with a Funeral Mass at 9 A.M. at St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home 978-251-4041 Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
