A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Massachusetts Avenue Baptist Church
146 Hampshire Street
Cambridge, MA
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Massachusetts Avenue Baptist Church
146 Hampshire Street
Cambridge, MA
EDWARD L. WATSON

EDWARD L. WATSON Obituary
WATSON, Edward L. Of Cambridge, Sun., Feb. 16. Beloved husband of Antoinette (Wilson) Watson. Devoted father of Edward Winter, Charlotte Watson (Nelson), Cherly Watson Fisher (Curtis) and Donna Watson Santiago (Roberto). Beloved brother of Donna Watson, Kevin Watson, Darlene Johnson (Robert) David Watson and the late Stephen and Vincent Watson.

He also leaves 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
