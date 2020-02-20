|
|
WATSON, Edward L. Of Cambridge, Sun., Feb. 16. Beloved husband of Antoinette (Wilson) Watson. Devoted father of Edward Winter, Charlotte Watson (Nelson), Cherly Watson Fisher (Curtis) and Donna Watson Santiago (Roberto). Beloved brother of Donna Watson, Kevin Watson, Darlene Johnson (Robert) David Watson and the late Stephen and Vincent Watson.
He also leaves 4 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020