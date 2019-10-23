Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for EDWARD LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD LEWIS

EDWARD LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, Edward Of Sudbury, MA, at the age of 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on October 20, 2019. Ed was born in Cambridge, MA, to Rita (Purdy) and Allen Lewis, originally of Newfoundland. He was the youngest of four and is survived by his sister, Dorothea Ravanis. His other siblings, Fern Gonzalez and Cliff Lewis, predeceased him. Ed was an electrical engineer and graduated from Tufts University and NYU Graduate School of Engineering. He also received an MBA from Northeastern University. Ed was employed by Raytheon, Sperry Rand Research Center, and Analog Devices, and was Adjunct Professor at Tufts University Graduate School of Engineering. He was also an instructor at Carnegie Mellon, NYU and Northeastern. Ed had 13 or more patents and published or presented many papers on the topics of microelectronics and semiconductor physics.

Ed had two great loves: his family and teaching. Family always came first. He is survived by his wife, Pat, who adored him and with whom he celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary in August 2019. He is also survived by three loving daughters: Cynthia Lewis (Michael Gitten); Erica Coleman (Michael Coleman); and Amanda Lewis (Amelia Meunier). In his last decades, he experienced much pleasure with his grandchildren:

Victoria and Isabel Gitten; Gretchen and Eliza Cahill; and Joshua and Camryn Lewis-Martin.

Ed was a frequent biker at his summer home on Martha's Vineyard. He enjoyed photography, travel, and the companionship of many dogs and cats throughout his life. Ed was a quiet man with a wry sense of humor. He also relished movies, classical music, and mysteries; but most of all, he loved his wife and family. His passing will leave an enormous void.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Parish of Sudbury, 327 Concord Road, Sudbury, MA, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family graciously suggests that contributions be made to: All Dog Rescue http://alldogrescue.org/donate/ or Animal Shelter of Martha's Vineyard

www.animalshelterofmv.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
