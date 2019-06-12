|
|
LOVINS, Edward Age 86, of Swampscott. Entered Eternal Rest June 11, 2019. Devoted husband of Edith (Barrell) Lovins. Beloved father of Susan & her husband Larry Weiner and David & his wife Joan Lovins. Cherished grandfather of Elana Weiner, Samantha Lovins and Joshua Lovins. Dear brother of Nelson Lovins, Sharron Lovins and the late Eugene Lovins. Services at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Road (off Baystate Rd.), Lynn, on Friday, June 14 at 11AM. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Susan & Larry Weiner, Friday, 2-5PM; Sunday and Monday 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Minyan at 7PM both evenings. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Resident's Activity Fund c/o Lifecare Center, 111 Birch St., Lynn, MA 01902. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019