EDWARD LUKENS "TED" HAYS

EDWARD LUKENS "TED" HAYS Obituary
HAYS, Edward Lukens "Ted" Loved music, boats, helping people, and most of all his family Of Milton, died on Thursday, June 18th. He was 67. The son of Frances Lukens and Colonel James G. Hays, Ted was born in 1952 in Lawton, Oklahoma, and raised around the world as the family followed the Colonel's military assignments, returning every summer to Greensboro, Vermont. Ted attended Milton Academy, graduating in 1970 and moving onto Harvard. While there Ted met Sarah Wehle, the love of his life, whom he would re-meet years after graduation and marry in 1982. They lived in Milton where Sarah taught at the Academy. Ted worked at Ferranti-Dege Cameras for many years and in his last decade became active in town governance, chairing Milton's Warrant Committee and serving as a Town Meeting Member. He also served on the boards of several local non-profits. Ted loved music, boats, dinner parties, helping people, and the time he spent with his wife, sons, and springer spaniels. Ted is survived by Sarah, three sons (James and wife Theresa, Henry, and Elliott), grandson Edward Christian, and siblings (Frances, J. Griffith, and Charles). A celebration of his life will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Milton when such gatherings are again possible.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
