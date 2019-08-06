|
|
DiIORIO, Edward M. Of Dedham, August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (McNeil) DiIorio. Devoted father of Michele Duplisea and her husband David of Hudson, and Edward M. DiIorio Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Carver. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. World War II Veteran, U.S. Marine Corps Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Aug. 9 from 9:00-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Denis Church, Westwood at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019