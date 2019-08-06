Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DIIORIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD M. DIIORIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD M. DIIORIO Obituary
DiIORIO, Edward M. Of Dedham, August 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (McNeil) DiIorio. Devoted father of Michele Duplisea and her husband David of Hudson, and Edward M. DiIorio Jr. and his wife Cynthia of Carver. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. World War II Veteran, U.S. Marine Corps Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Aug. 9 from 9:00-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Denis Church, Westwood at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now