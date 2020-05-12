|
|
HOLDEN, Edward M. Jr. Of Danvers, died May 11, at age 69. "Bud" was the husband of Debra Malionek Collins and the father of Kiely Rebecca Holden, his "Traba," to whom he was totally devoted, and of whom he was incredibly proud. In addition to his daughter and wife, Bud is survived by his sons, John, Kevin and Brendan Collins, all of Danvers; his sister, Susan Sullivan of PA, several nieces and nephews, and many in-laws. Retired facilities director at Beverly Hospital, and a large, beloved presence in the Lahey Healthcare Organization, Bud also served as a member of the Topsfield Police Dept. of 33 years. Due to the restrictions of coronavirus, Funeral Services are private. A Celebration of Bud's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Bud's memory may be made to The Topsfield Police Department Relief Association, 210 Boston St., Topsfield, MA 01983, or to The American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, P.O. Box 504342, Saint Louis, MO 63150. Arrangements are under the direction of C.R. Lyons and Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. For full obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020