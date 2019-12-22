|
MABARDI, Dr. Edward "Doc" Of Belmont, passed peacefully December 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Dear and devoted husband for sixty years of Zahie Mabardi. Beloved father of Marie Mabardi and her husband Krikor of Belmont, Diane Mabardi and her husband Peter Abdelmaseh of Belmont, Peter Mabardi of Cambridge, Mitchell Mabardi and his wife Katie Mabardi of Medford. Dear grandfather of Alex and Justin Aroyan, Ryan and Mia Mabardi. Loving brother of Selma Winstanley of Arlington, and the late Attorney Mitchell Mabardi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He gave his family so much love, joy and happiness, he will be truly missed. Funeral Service Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 8 Inman St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour in the Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward's memory may be made to St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church stmaryorthodoxchurch.org Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019