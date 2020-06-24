|
FRIEDLANDER, Edward Martin "Ed" Jr. At 15 Lowland Farm Road, Essex, Massachusetts, July 20, 1966 to June 19, 2020. Best friend and loving husband to Debra Pulpi-Friedlander and wonderful and loving father (daddy) to Colton (12) and Madison (8), passed away peacefully in his home on June 19, 2020. He struggled over the last few weeks to overcome a non-Covid disease that came on quickly. His soul has finally been released and allowed to set sail. He is lovingly remembered by his sister Jane, brother-in-law Paul, and niece & nephew Catherine and Peter Bannister of Kensington, NH as well as his Hurley, Mascolo and Goffin aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Gloria (Zoli) Friedlander and father, Edward M. Friedlander. He is also loved and remembered by his in-laws John and Marlene Pulpi, the Pulpi Family, and the DiPrima Family. Ed is also remembered by many who were considered extended family and friends from all parts and times in his life. Ed grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland, spending summers and winters as a child on Moose Pond in Bridgton, Maine. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1988 with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. At UNH, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and developed lifelong friendships that he maintained, fostered and cherished throughout his life. Ed began his working career as an entrepreneur, then spent over 10 years working and growing with Newmarket International in Portsmouth, NH as a Hospitality Sales Executive. For the last 15 years Ed was the Senior Vice President of Business Development at Vestmark in Wakefield, MA. At Vestmark his tenacity and commitment made an immeasurable contribution to the company's growth and culture. Ed truly believed in the power of Vestmark and the people with whom he worked. For the past year, Ed was President of the Shawnee Peak Race Team and loved his Shawnee Peak ski family. Nothing made him happier than skinning up the mountain (with pocket meat on hand for sharing), a fresh powder day with friends, skiing with his children and ending the evening with stories and friends at Blizzards or the condos. Ed was a trusted friend to all he met. Always the first person to extend a hand in friendship, provide counsel and listen. He was quick to laugh and make others laugh, and the most important thing to Ed was the people in his life. He made time to know and understand them. An avid skier and snowboarder, we know that he is on the back bowls on a blue-sky powder day riding the frozen waves. He was taken too soon and far too young. We will miss his kind face, loving smile and generous ways. May he have fair winds and following seas. We will be having a celebration of Ed's life on July 20th (his birthday). Details about the time and place will be posted on his Facebook page which will be made public and set up as a remembrance page. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home 978-922-1113
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020