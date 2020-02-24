Boston Globe Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
More Obituaries for EDWARD COLLINS
EDWARD P. COLLINS Jr.

EDWARD P. COLLINS Jr. Obituary
COLLINS, Edward P. Jr. Of Milton, passed away suddenly on February 22, devoted father of Olivia, Liam and Julia Collins, all of Milton. Brother of Mary Lowney of Weymouth, Theresa Collins of Washington, D.C., Francis X. Collins of Hingham, Daniel J. Barrett of Florence, Louise Collins of Attleboro and the late Anne M. Barrett. Former husband of Joan (Kirby) Murphy of Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha's Church, Milton, on Thursday, February 27, at 10:30 am. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Wednesday, February 26, 4-8 pm. Interment Milton Cemetery. If desired, contributions in Eddie's memory may be sent to the Robert "Bubba" Maloney Scholarship Fund, c/o Tom Gunning, BTEA, 100 Grossman Drive, Suite 300, Braintree, MA 02184. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
