Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-0506
EDWARD P. GAFF

EDWARD P. GAFF Obituary
GAFF, Edward P. Of Revere, Dec. 16. Loving son of Patricia and the late Laurence Gaff, Sr. Brother of Lori Jean (Gaff) Mahar and her husband Ray of Center Barnstead, NH and Larry Gaff and wife Mimi of CA. Ed was also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be on Saturday at 11am at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT and interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be on Friday from 4 to 8pm at the Funeral Home. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 murphyohara.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019
