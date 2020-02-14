Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD MCNULTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD P. MCNULTY Jr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD P. MCNULTY Jr. Obituary
McNULTY, Edward P. Jr. Of Milton, passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 at the Webster Park Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, Rockland. Graduate of Boston College, Class of 1972. Former owner and operator of Callahan's Tap in Quincy for many years. Beloved husband of the late Edith McNulty (Goldstein). Father of Casandra McNulty. Brother of Gerard McNulty and his wife Patty of Weymouth, Mary Keeler of Randolph, Daniel McNulty and his wife Bethanne of Green Harbor, Rita Taugher and her husband David of Milton and the late Joseph McNulty and his wife Julie of Allen, TX. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services private. For complete obituary, please see www.alfreddthomas.com

View the online memorial for Edward P. Jr. McNULTY
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -