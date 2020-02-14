|
McNULTY, Edward P. Jr. Of Milton, passed away peacefully February 7, 2020 at the Webster Park Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, Rockland. Graduate of Boston College, Class of 1972. Former owner and operator of Callahan's Tap in Quincy for many years. Beloved husband of the late Edith McNulty (Goldstein). Father of Casandra McNulty. Brother of Gerard McNulty and his wife Patty of Weymouth, Mary Keeler of Randolph, Daniel McNulty and his wife Bethanne of Green Harbor, Rita Taugher and her husband David of Milton and the late Joseph McNulty and his wife Julie of Allen, TX. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services private. For complete obituary, please see www.alfreddthomas.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020