O'LEARY, Edward P. Of Arlington, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne P. (O'Neil) O'Leary. Brother of Catherine Crowley of NH and the late John O'Leary. Further survived by several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, October 21st at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday 4-7 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Late US Army veteran of the Korean War. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
.