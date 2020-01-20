|
SHEA, Edward P. Jr. Formerly of Canton, of Stoughton, passed away January 19th. Brother of Mary McCann of Falmouth, Robert J. Shea of Falmouth, Patricia Cutroni of Arlington, D. Maureen Couture of FL, Irene Shea of FL, and the late John Shea. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday morning at 11 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020