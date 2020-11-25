1/1
EDWARD PATRICK DEEHAN
DEEHAN, Edward Patrick Beloved partner, father, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend, died peacefully on Nov. 21 after a brief illness. He was 77. A lifelong resident of Allston, Ed is survived by his partner and love, Diane Elliott of Brighton; son, William "Bill" of Allston; sister, Mary (John) Jordan of Winchester; in-laws, Kendra (Fred) Pellegrini of Venice, Florida; Frank (Joan) O'Donnell of Mashpee and Englewood, Florida; Elaine Trites of Rindge, NH; Ross McGrath, Jr. of Weymouth; Steven McGrath of Weymouth; Daryle (Jim) Wilson of Weymouth; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many dear friends. Ed was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Nancy (Charles) Cullity of Venice, Florida; and his parents, Margaret (Lanigan) and William. Ed served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed helping his neighbors, reading the Boston Globe cover-to-cover, watching New England sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots, and spending time with friends at numerous fraternal and veteran organizations. Ed was a life member of the Brighton Elks Lodge #2199, where he also served as chaplain for several years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Local Aerie #1928 in Watertown, where he served as chaplain, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Local Aerie #2899 in East Weymouth; Disabled American Vets; and MOOSE International, Waltham Lodge. Ed was also a dual member in the American Legion—a veteran member at the American Legion Marsh Post #442 in Cambridge and a Sons member at The American Legion Post #141 in Newton Centre—before transferring as a Sons member at American Legion Post #78 in Hyde Park. Due to COVID-19, a private Funeral Mass was held at St. Columbkille in Brighton. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at a later date. The family thanks Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home for handling the arrangements and the staff at Mt. Auburn Hospital's intensive care unit for their kindness, care and compassion during Ed's final days. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the American Legion of Massachusetts, 24 Beacon Street, Statehouse - Room 546-2, Boston, MA 02133-1044 with a note "To support all Legion programs." Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
