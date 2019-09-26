|
FARREN, Edward Patrick Age 77, of West Falmouth, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Eddie was born to the late Bernard and Margaret Farren and raised in Jamaica Plain, MA. He attended Boston public schools and later enrolled at Boston Trade School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1961, and was honorably discharged in 1966. He spent his professional career as a fuel dealer, and was affectionately known to his customers as "Eddie the Oilman." In retirement, he continued to work at the Steamship Authority in Woods Hole, MA. Eddie was above all devoted to his family. He was a loving husband and father of five children who he raised in Westwood, and spent summers in Falmouth, MA. One of his favorite summer activities was Saturday cookouts with his children and grandchildren, icing down beers in his trusty red cooler and overcooking steak tips. As a retiree, he enjoyed spending winters in Pompano Beach, FL, recognizing a lifelong dream of escaping New England winters. He is survived by his loving wife Carol (Deery), to whom he was married for 46 years, and five children; daughter Denise Foss and husband David of Boston; daughter Kristine Guindon and husband Robert of Medfield; son Edward, Jr. and wife Amanda of Boston; son Steven and wife Edythe of Bangor, ME; and son Timothy of Boston. He was also the adoring "Gumpy" to seven grandchildren: Taylor, Matthew, Alexis, Rachel, Jake, Caroline and Miles. He was also the brother of Joseph Farren of Boston and the late Bernard Farren of Westwood. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in St Denis Church, 157 Washington Street in Westwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 o'clock. Interment with military honors will be at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Medical Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019