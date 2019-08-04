|
POLLINO, Edward Edward Pollino, 76, of Brookline, formerly of Newton, entered into rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Gabriel and Anne (Snyder) Pollino. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Sack) Pollino, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Edward served as VP of Sales at Louis Sack Co., and went on to develop Market Sales Co. He loved reading, sailing, and above all, spending time with his family. In addition to his loving wife, Linda, those left to cherish Edward's memory are his devoted daughters, Lisa Karger and her husband Daniel, and Jennifer Zinman and her husband John; his treasured grandchildren, Jake, Max, Jamie and Jack; his constant campanion, Mickie the poodle; and his devoted siblings, Howard Gerald Pollino and Cindy, George Pollino and Gail Duby, and Cheryl Fafel and Doug Grossman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pollino. A funeral service for Edward will take place on Tuesday, August 6, at 11:30 AM at Temple Sinai, 25 Canton St., Sharon, MA, with interment immediately following at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Shiva will be observed on Wednesday, August 7, from 1-4 PM and 5-8 PM at the home of the Zinman family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215 or via www.joslin.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019