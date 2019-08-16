Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
DR. EDWARD R. BOYD


1930 - 2019
DR. EDWARD R. BOYD Obituary
BOYD Dr. Edward R. Of Melrose, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine P. (Harrington) Boyd. Loving father of Ellen McIntosh & her husband Jeff of NH, Elizabeth Boyd Garrett of WA, Maura Feener of Gloucester, Michael Boyd & Karen of Stoneham, Peter Boyd & his wife Cathryn of Methuen, Amy Conley of NH and Martha Wightman & her husband Bill of Melrose. Caring brother of the late Charles T. Boyd & his wife Glenice of Bradford. Cherished grandfather of Danielle, Courtney, Joseph, Daniel, Sarah, Emily, Molly, Megan and Jillian. Great-grandfather of Carter, Grant & Michael. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5-8PM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Milano Senior Center, 201 W. Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
