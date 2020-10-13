TEEHAN, Edward R., Sr. Lifelong resident of Arlington, passed on October 12, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 55 years to Ann M. (Pellegrino). Loving father of Edward Teehan, Jr., Christine Smith of Arlington, and Kelly O'Keefe of Billerica. Proud 'Papa' of Meaghan Elizabeth, Courtney Lauren, and Matthew Edward Teehan, Derek Edward, Casey Ann, Cara Nicole, and Keeley Madison Smith, and Joseph John and Jake Edward O'Keefe. Dear brother of Thomas Teehan and his wife Judy of Melrose. Edward Teehan worked at Ark-les Switch for over 25 years and then Perkins School for The Blind for 22 years. In his earlier years, Ed was an avid boater and is a lifelong member at the CharlesGate Yacht Club. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Thursday, October 15 from 4-7PM. Edward's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford Street in Arlington on Friday, October 16 at 10AM. Those attending are invited to meet directly at the Church. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
