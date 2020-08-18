|
BRAGA, Edward Richard Of Arlington, passed away on August 17. Beloved husband to Margaret (Camelio) Braga of Arlington. Loving father to Edward Braga and his wife Sandra of Newton, Anthony Braga of Winchester, Linda Cramer and her husband Adam of Easton, Karen Belanger and her husband James of Acton, Deborah Braga of Arlington and the late David Braga. Dear grandfather to Henry, Stanley, Beth and Sam. Brother of Rita Tauro and her husband Ed of Burlington, Richard Braga and his wife Judy of Florida and the late Rosalind Barnes and William Braga. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON on Thursday, August 20 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all attendees are required to appropriately wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A Funeral Service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's name can be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St. #2601, Boston, MA 02108. Please visit devitofuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020