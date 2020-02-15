|
CHEFFRO, Edward S. Sr. "Crystal" Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 14th at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Barbara Nee of East Boston and the late Marion Small. Devoted father of Edward Cheffro, Jr. and his wife Roslyn of Everett, David Cheffro and his wife Ina of Brockton, Diane Cheffro of Revere and Charles Cheffro and his wife Lia of Haverhill. Dear brother of Camille "Dolly" Iacuzio and her late husband Jerry of East Boston, John Cheffro and his wife Dorothy of East Boston, Joseph Cheffro and his wife Marie of Winthrop and the late Robert and Sylvester "Jake" Cheffro. Cherished grandfather of Payton, Marion, Edgar, Charles, Jr., Ryan, Ashleigh and James. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Crystal's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON on Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again on Wednesday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in Funeral Procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston for a 10:00AM Funeral Mass in celebration of Crystal's life. Services will conclude with Crystal being laid to rest at St. Michael's Cemetery Boston. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020