Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD FEWTRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD S. FEWTRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD S. FEWTRELL Obituary
FEWTRELL, Edward S. Age 86, of Seabrook, NH, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Albert and Irene (MacMasters) Fewtrell. Father of Fred Fewtrell of Lynn, MA and the late Stuart Fewtrell. Brother to Stephen Fewtrell and wife Jeanne of Wilmington, MA and Gladys Bowes of Burlington, MA. Grandfather to Michael Fewtrell, Megan Fewtrell, Amy Fewtrell and the late Douglas Fewtrell. He was a proud Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Services will be held at 1 PM on October 21, 2019, in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303. Memorial donations to the NH State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH.

View the online memorial for Edward S. FEWTRELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
Download Now