FEWTRELL, Edward S. Age 86, of Seabrook, NH, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Albert and Irene (MacMasters) Fewtrell. Father of Fred Fewtrell of Lynn, MA and the late Stuart Fewtrell. Brother to Stephen Fewtrell and wife Jeanne of Wilmington, MA and Gladys Bowes of Burlington, MA. Grandfather to Michael Fewtrell, Megan Fewtrell, Amy Fewtrell and the late Douglas Fewtrell. He was a proud Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Services will be held at 1 PM on October 21, 2019, in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303. Memorial donations to the NH State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019