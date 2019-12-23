|
|
KAMINSKI, Edward S. Of Lynn, December 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was the husband of the late Frances R. (Capobianco) Kaminski. A lifelong resident of Lynn, he was the son of the late Matthew and Lottie (Wladkowski) Kaminski. Edward was a US Army Veteran of World War II, serving as a Tech Sergeant with the 624th Ordinance Ammunition Company in Germany and in the European African Middle Eastern Theatre. For 42 years, Edward worked as a machine repairman in the GE Gear Plant #2 in Lynn; he retired in 1988. He was a former member of IUE Local 201 and a former Communicant of Sacred Heart Parish. He loved to bicycle ride, especially trips to Rockport. He is survived by 2 children; Michael S. Kaminski and his wife Maureen of N. Billerica, and Michelle A. Kamin and her husband Sol Kafel of Medford, a granddaughter, Caitlin Kaminski of the Netherlands, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Chester, Joseph, and Agnes Kaminski, Helen Davis, and Jenny Sodowski. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday at 11:00AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019