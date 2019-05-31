McFADDEN, Edward S. "Ed" Of Salem, NH, formerly of Medford, May 30. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Agnes (Olsen) and George Morrill. Ed was a member of the Medford Taxpayers Association and American Legion Post 69 in Malden. He attended Franklin Institute, Wentworth and Northeastern University where he received his degree in Civil Engineering. Ed was a project manager at John Hancock and the Prudential Center. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, line dancing, golfing, playing cards, and teaching mahjong. Ed was the beloved husband of Jeanette M. "Jean" (Federico), with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Karen M. Milne and her husband William of Tewksbury, and Laurie A. Fleming and her husband Kevin of Broomall, PA. He was the loving grandfather of Emily and Sarah Milne of Tewksbury, and Ethan and Jason Fleming of Broomall, PA. Ed was the dear brother of Shirley Hemenway and her husband Bob of Shawnee, KS and Robert McFadden and his wife Donna of Brockton, MA. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, Monday, June 3, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 4 to 8PM. Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. Late veteran of the Army Reserves. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellofusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary