SILVESTRI, Edward S. Of Brighton, passed away on March 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna M. (DiMatteo) Silvestri. Devoted father of Sandra and Anna Silvestri, both of Brighton, and the late Edward "Scotty" Silvestri. Brother of the late Ernie and his wife Frances, Armando, Jr., Irene Plati and her husband Joseph, and Roger. Brother-in-law of Betty and Cheryl Silvestri. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment private. A Celebration of Life for Edward will follow at a later date. Army Veteran WWII. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Silvestri may be made to West River Hospice, 63 Kenrick Street, Needham, MA 02494. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020