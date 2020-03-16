|
ROWLAND, Edward "Ned" Searles Died peacefully on March 11, 2020, just two days shy of his 87th birthday. Born in 1933 in Cambridge, MA to the late Benjamin Allen Rowland and Sara Briggs Rowland Bolton, he grew up on the Searles estate "Pine Lodge" in Methuen, MA. Ned attended Phillips Andover Academy and graduated from Brown University in 1954. After serving in the army for two years, Ned moved to Carbondale, Colorado where he taught at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School. A year later, Ned returned to Boston to join Estabrook and Company which would begin a career in the investment business that spanned 6 decades. Ned is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susie, and children Stephen and his wife Frances of Westport, CT, Julie and her husband Eric Breitenberger of Fairbanks, AK, daughter-in-law Peggy Rowland, and five grandchildren Ned, Molly, Sally, Charlotte, Stephen, Jr. Ned was predeceased by his beloved eldest son Edward Searles Rowland, Jr in 2014. Ned is also survived by brother Daniel B. Rowland of Lexington, KY and sister Mary Allen Swedlund of Deerfield, MA and half-brother, Rodney D. Rowland of New Castle, NH. He was predeceased by brother Benjamin Allen (Barry) Rowland, Jr. of Marblehead, MA and brother George B. (Robin) Rowland of Escondido, CA. Ned was an avid sailor and spent nearly all his summers on Cape Cod in Osterville, MA. A member of the Wianno Yacht Club and former commodore, Ned would later become a member of the Cruising Club of America where he would serve as commodore from 2005-2007. In 1971, Ned joined the board of trustees at The Pingree School in Hamilton, MA and later became chairman. A staunch supporter of the ice hockey team, Ned was inducted into Pingree's Athletic Hall of Fame in his capacity as a big fan. A Memorial Service is being planned for the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ned's memory to The Pingree School, 537 Highland St., South Hamilton, MA 10982.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020