EDWARD "NED" SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Edward "Ned" Passed away Saturday evening, November 16, 2019, in Danvers, MA, at the age of 89. Born in Marblehead to Katherine (Brady) Sullivan and Albert Victor Sullivan, he leaves behind his four children: Marianne Sullivan Van Baars m. to David Van Baars of Raymond, ME, Dianne Sullivan McNeal m. to Andrew McNeal of St. Thomas Virgin Islands, Peter Sullivan of Cape Elizabeth, ME and David Sullivan m. to Cindy (Jason) Sullivan of Higganum, CT. Services are private. Complete obit and info at mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home www.mackeyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
