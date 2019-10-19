|
CREELMAN, Edward T. "Fast Ed" Of Norwood, October 11, 2019. Age 73 years. Loving brother of Bill Creelman and wife Claire of Norwood, and Gayle Devine and husband Bill of Hanson. Other survivors include nieces and nephews, Brandee Costa, Kellie Erti, Ronnie Savill and Billy Creelman. Great-nieces and nephews, Anthony Erti, Isabella Erti, Peyton Savill and Benjamin Creelman.
Born December 26, 1945, in Boston, Massachusetts, Edward was a son to the late William and Gertrude (McManus) Creelman. He attended Boston Publics Schools. Ed was a loyal member of the Teamsters Local #25 and a member of both the Boston Lodge of Elks and the AMVETS Posts #1 and #6. "Fast Ed" loved to go to Conrad's Restaurant in Norwood and was known to enjoy a game of KENO every now and again. He enjoyed and cherished the special times spent with family and friends and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 9 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, West Roxbury at 10 A.M. Burial to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4 P.M.-8 P.M. in the Funeral Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019