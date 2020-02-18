Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
109 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
The Cafe Escadrille
26 Cambridge St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DONOHOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD T. DONOHOE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD T. DONOHOE Obituary
DONOHOE, Edward T. Jr. Of Woburn, February 14th, 2020, at the age of 81, after a long illness. Husband of Anne M. (Sullivan) of Duxbury, MA. Father of Michael P. and his wife, Kimberly, of Wilmette, Illinois, Mark D. and his wife, Paige, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA., Matthew B. and his wife, Suzanne, of New York City and Mary T. (Schabort) and her husband, P.J., of Duxbury, MA. Brother of David F. and his wife, Patricia, of Lynnfield, MA, and the late Edwina M. (Rapp) and her husband, David, of DeWitt, NY. Survived by thirteen grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Friday, February 21st, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 22nd, in St. Margaret Church, 109 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Reception to follow Mass on Saturday at The Caf? Escadrille, 26 Cambridge St., Burlington, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Services at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell, will be private. Late United States Marine Corp Veteran. In lieu of flowers, the Donohoe family requests that donations be made in Edward's name to support the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -