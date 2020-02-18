|
DONOHOE, Edward T. Jr. Of Woburn, February 14th, 2020, at the age of 81, after a long illness. Husband of Anne M. (Sullivan) of Duxbury, MA. Father of Michael P. and his wife, Kimberly, of Wilmette, Illinois, Mark D. and his wife, Paige, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA., Matthew B. and his wife, Suzanne, of New York City and Mary T. (Schabort) and her husband, P.J., of Duxbury, MA. Brother of David F. and his wife, Patricia, of Lynnfield, MA, and the late Edwina M. (Rapp) and her husband, David, of DeWitt, NY. Survived by thirteen grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Friday, February 21st, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 22nd, in St. Margaret Church, 109 Winn St., Burlington, at 10 a.m. Reception to follow Mass on Saturday at The Caf? Escadrille, 26 Cambridge St., Burlington, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Services at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell, will be private. Late United States Marine Corp Veteran. In lieu of flowers, the Donohoe family requests that donations be made in Edward's name to support the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020