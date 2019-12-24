Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD KANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD T. KANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD T. KANE Obituary
KANE, Edward T. Of Arlington, passed peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 99. Born in Chelsea to the late Patrick J. Kane and Josephine A. (Carroll). He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Healy) and his daughter Mary Kane. Loving brother of Mary L. Kelly of Stoneham, and the late Walter Kane, Helen Kane, and Hilda Dawe. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Late WWII Army Veteran. All Services are private. For online condolences, please visit www.keefefuenralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -