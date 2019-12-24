|
|
KANE, Edward T. Of Arlington, passed peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 99. Born in Chelsea to the late Patrick J. Kane and Josephine A. (Carroll). He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Healy) and his daughter Mary Kane. Loving brother of Mary L. Kelly of Stoneham, and the late Walter Kane, Helen Kane, and Hilda Dawe. He is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Late WWII Army Veteran. All Services are private. For online condolences, please visit www.keefefuenralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019