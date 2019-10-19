Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Joseph's Church
770 Salem St.
Malden, MA
View Map
LIMA, Edward T. Of Malden, Oct. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Julia M. (Graney) Lima. Loving son of the late Joseph J. & Mary T. (Grace) Lima, formerly of Malden. Loving brother of Lorraine C. Poutre & her husband Robert of Hillsborough, NH, Thomas D. Lima of Woburn & his former wife Patty and the late Marianne Giakoumis, formerly of Hillsborough, NH & the late Joseph Lima, Jr. of North Sutton, NH & his late wife Marie. Brother-in-law of Dennis Giakoumis of NH. Loving uncle of many nieces & nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews. A Funeral Mass for Edward will be held in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019 at 11AM. The family has asked everyone to go directly to church by 10:45 AM. Interment at a later date will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions in Ed's memory to be made to the "Donate Life," 60 First St., Waltham, MA 02451. For obit. & directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
