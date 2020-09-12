1/1
EDWARD T. SEVERINO
1939 - 2020-09-09
SEVERINO, Edward T. Beloved Husband and Father Age 81 of Somerville, MA, passed away on September 9, 2020, due to cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences, he fought with strength and determination, wanting to spend as much time as possible with loved ones. On his final day he was surrounded by family. Ed was a true Somervillian born to Mary and Edmundo in Union Square. He graduated from Somerville High School and then enlisted in the Marine Corps. At the end of his service he returned to Somerville. Later, in 1978, he married wife Elaine in Union Square. Ed was a loving and devoted husband, as well as a supportive father to their daughter MaryKay and son Marc. Aside from being survived by his wife and children, Ed also leaves behind daughter-in-law Katie, granddaughter Briana Rose, and nieces. Ed was preceded in death by his sisters Geraldine and Dorothy, and brother Richard. Known for his friendliness, Ed greeted all who passed by the rug store in Porter Square that he owned for 35 years. Later, as a driver for 15 years for Beacon Hill Village and Cambridge Neighbors, he helped the elderly in their final years and truly enjoyed sharing life stories together. Ed loved the outdoors, especially Maine. This love began with a camping honeymoon and continued for the next 41 years. Ed and Elaine cherished meeting dear friends for their annual camping trip at South Arm Campground in Andover, ME. In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Ed's love of the Maine wilderness or his valiant fight against cancer can make donations to either Maine Audubon or The American Cancer Society. Visiting Hours: Visitation held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Doherty Funeral Home in Somerville followed by a funeral mass at 11:30am at St. Catherine of Genoa in Somerville.

View the online memorial for Edward T. SEVERINO


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
