|
|
DACEY, Edward Thomas Of Wareham, formerly of Franklin, March 10. Beloved husband of Sheila M. (McGiveron) Dacey. Father of Colleen DiPetrillo and her husband Christopher of Mansfield, Shannon Beaulieu and her husband Derek of Franklin and Katelyn Dellorco and her husband Paul of Franklin. Brother of Maureen Marshall and her husband Fred of Franklin and the late Joseph Dacey. Brother-in-law of Ann Dacey of Franklin. Grandfather of Victoria and Isabella DiPetrillo, Reese, Sidney and Gavin Beaulieu and Addison and Logan Dellorco. Also survived by his nephew and nieces. Funeral from the Ginley Funeral Home of FRANKLIN, Monday at 10:15, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends invited, Calling Hours Sunday, 4-8. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020