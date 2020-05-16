Boston Globe Obituaries
|
EDWARD MULKERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD THOMAS MULKERN

EDWARD THOMAS MULKERN Obituary
MULKERN, Edward Thomas Age 83, of Franklin, May 16, 2020.

Beloved husband of 58 years to Ann T. (Skahan) Mulkern.

Father of MaryAnn Rufo and her husband Paul Rufo of West Roxbury, Diane Walsh and her husband James Walsh of Franklin, and Julie Jones and her husband Greg Jones of South Boston.

Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren of the Rufo family, Katherine, Michael, Christopher, Sarah, Claire, and Miguel and the Walsh family, John, James, Meaghan, Julia, and Erin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Brother of the late John and Martin Mulkern, and Mary Crosby.

Private Graveside Services at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Franklin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Campaign for Catholic Schools, Edward T. Mulkern Scholarship Fund, 66 Brooks Dr., Braintree, MA 02184. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
